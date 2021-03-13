Polls ahead; 81 candidates finalised in Kerala Congress, final list to be out

Kerala Assembly elections are ahead. Political parties are expecting a strong tussle more than ever and many eminent personalities are being roped in for candidacy. However the final list for Congress, has been again postponed with the party announcing that 81 candidates have been finalised, out of the 91 seats it will be contesting. The Congress is expected to announce its final list by Sunday.

In the year 2016, out of 140 assembly constituencies in Kerala, Congress had contested on 87 seats. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told that the party finalised 81 candidates out of 91 seats it is expecting to contest. Even as the list of Congress candidates getting delayed the main constituent partners in Congress-led United Democratic Alliance (UDF), Indian Union Muslim League ( IUML) announced its candidates on Friday.

Muslim League will be contesting on 27 seats whereas the Kerala Congress, the splinter group headed by PJ Joseph having a hold over Christian dominated Kottayam-Idukki belt will be contesting on 10 seats. These include Iringalakuda, Kothamangalam, Thodupuzha, Idukki, Kaduthuruthy, Ettumanoor, Changanassery, Kuttanad, Thiruvalla and Thrikkarippur.

The Mani C Kappan-led faction that broke away from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has been given two seats, Elathur and Pala. Five seats are given to the Revolutionary Socialist Party ( RSP) of which Shibu Baby John will be contesting from Chavara. Other seats in which RSP will be contesting are Mattannur, Kunnathoor, Eravipuram and Attingal.