Quad to conduct an in-person summit, says National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that ‘Quad’ leaders will hold an in-person summit later this year.

Sullivan said that the Quad leaders’ summit attended by US President Joe Biden, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga observed and discussed the challenges posed by China.

“The four leaders did discuss the challenge posed by China and they made clear that none of them had any allusions about China. Today was not fundamentally about China, much of the focus was on pressing global crises,” Sullivan said.

He revealed that the leaders agreed to meet in-person by the end of the year. He added that they have launched a set of working groups including a technology group that would help set standards in key technologies like 5G. The alliance talked about the navigation in the East and South China Seas, North Korea as well as the coup in Myanmar.

“During the meeting, the leaders addressed key regional issues including freedom of navigation and freedom from coercion in the South and East China Seas, the DPRK nuclear issue and the coup and violent repression in Burma,” Sullivan said.

“We bring diverse perspectives and are united in a shared vision for the free and open Indo-Pacific. We strive for a region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion” Quad leaders said in a joint statement.