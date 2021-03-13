Seychelles to open for visitors from all countries starting from March 25

Seychelles administration has now opened the country to 43 countries with some entry requirements. All visitors must submit a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure, and quarantine for 10 days at a government-approved accommodation. Seychelles, officially the Republic of Seychelles is an archipelagic island country in the Indian Ocean at the eastern edge of the Somali Sea. The entire country has 115 islands. Victoria, the capital and largest city of the country lies 1,500 kilometers (932 mi) east of mainland Africa.

The administration has declared that from March 25 the country will open and welcome tourists from all countries with the needed requirement of a negative COVID-19 test.

Visitants from South Africa are still banned but their case will be reviewed later on. Tourists who have taken a complete dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 will be admitted entering without quarantine. They still require to perceive social distancing rules. It is open to 43 countries with some entry conditions. All visitors must present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure, and quarantine for 10 days at a government-approved accommodation.

Seychellois culture and society is a diverse mix of French, British, and African influences, with more modern mixtures of Chinese and Indian factors. It is a member of the United Nations, the African Union, the Southern African Development Community, and the Commonwealth of Nations. Seychelles is one of the leading countries to guard lands for threatened species, allotting 42% of its territory for protection. Like many delicate island ecosystems, Seychelles face the decline of biodiversity when humans first settled in the area, which includes the vanishing of most of the large tortoises from the granitic islands, the felling of coastal and mid-level forests, and the extinction of species such as the chestnut flanked white eye, the Seychelles parakeet, and the saltwater crocodile. The rare Seychelles black parrot, the national bird of the country, is now protected.