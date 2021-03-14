19-year-old girl found dead and naked in hut; police suspect rape and murder

In yet another shocking incident, a 19-year-old girl was found dead inside a hut at a field in Kanker, Chhattisgarh. On close examination, it was found that the teenager’s body had multiple cuts. Police suspect of a rape and murder by a local. The 19-year-old girl was naked when her body was found.

The woman went to a field with her two younger brothers and a 22-year-old youth who is a resident of the same village. After reaching the field, the 22-year-old youth asked the teenager’s brothers to run errands like fixing the fences. When they returned, they found their sister missing. The 22-year-old youth told boys that she went home. But the teenager was nowhere to be seen and they went to the field again with their parents in search of her.

Meanwhile the boys noticed that their sister’s slippers outside the hut. They decided to look inside the hut after which they saw the teenager lying in a pool of blood with injuries on her body and face. The police suspect that the accused used a sharp-edged weapon to attack the girl.

Since the incident reported, the 22-year-old youth with whom she was last seen has been missing. Police said that a case has been registered against him and a team is trying to trace him.