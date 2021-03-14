Another feather on cap; Mithali Raj becomes first woman cricketer to complete 7,000 ODI runs

The lady cricketer and veteran batter Mithali Raj adds another feather to her cap. She has become the first woman player to complete 7,000 runs in women’s ODI cricket. It was in her 213th match, the Indian skipper reached the 7,000-run milestone.

“Magnificent Mithali! #TeamIndia ODI skipper becomes the first woman cricketer to score 7000 ODI runs. What a performer she has been!” the BCCI tweeted.

Mithali scored a 71-ball 45 just prior to being dismissed by medium pacer Tumi Sekhukhune in the 38th over of the fourth ODI. She also hit four boundaries during her stay in the middle. During the third match on friday, Mithali became the first Indian player and only the second internationally to complete 10,000 runs across all formats.

The 38-year-old cricketer made her international debut in 1999. She was also the first player to score 6,000 runs in women’s ODIs. England’s Charlotte Edwards, who retired from international cricket in 2016, is second the list of leading run scorers with 5,992.