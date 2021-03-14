Election Commission suspends Mamata Banerjee’s Chief Security Officer

Kolkata: The Election Commission has suspended the Chief Security Officer of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. IPS officer Vivek Sahay has been suspended. The move comes amid allegations that they failed to provide adequate security to Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee, who arrived in Nandigram as part of her election campaign, was injured in an accident. The Election Commission is in the process of taking legal action against the security official in the incident.

“Vivek Sahay IPS, Director Security shall be removed from the post of the Director Security and be placed under suspension immediately. The charges must be framed against him within a week for grossly failing in discharge of his primary duty as Director Security to protect the Z+ protectee,” the Election Commission said, soon after declaring that the incident was an accident and not an attack.