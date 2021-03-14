Gold worth 36 crores seized in Selam, Tamil Nadu

273 kg of gold jewelry worth Rs 36 crore was seized from a van in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu. Two people were taken into custody and questioned in connection with the incident. Last night the Flying Squad which was inspecting vehicles as part of the elections seized the undocumented pile of gold from a van.

The flying squad stopped the van at the Mumundi check post on the Salem border. The van was on its way from Chennai to Salem. Gold was found during an inspection of the van. There were no records of gold in the vehicle and the driver and his helper had no exact information about the gold.

The District Collector who reached the spot shifted the gold and the van to the Gangavalli taluk office. It is learned that the gold was being taken from the office of a leading jeweler to their showroom in Salem.

The fact that the shop owners did not arrive with the documents even after a day raises suspicions. Central agencies, including the Income Tax Department, have decided to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident.