“Jeddah Tower” ; World’s first kilometer-tall skyscraper in Saudi Arabia, See the pics…

Jeddah: The world’s first building more than a kilometer high is being constructed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The 167-storied, 3281- foot – tall building is a huge achievement. The Jeddah Tower, which started construction in 2013, was scheduled for conclusion in 2017. But construction was postponed due to employment problems and other technical difficulties.

By 2018, one-third will have been completed. Work then advanced in expectations of being finished by 2020, but construction was delayed again with the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. With the completion of the Jeddah Tower, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa will be second in height. Its height is 2722 feet. Burj Khalifa, completed in 2010, is now the tallest building in the world.

The tallest buildings have always surprised the world. The award was given to the Empire State Building in New York from 1931 to 1970. It was four feet behind the Chrysler Building. But now Empire State is no longer one of the five tallest buildings in the world. The Chrysler Building in the top ten. In 1956, Frank Lloyd arrived up with the design for the one-mile tower, but it was never made.

The building, which was to be constructed in Chicago, was entitled Illinois. Chicago lost this unique fortune, but in 1973 another world-class building was built in Chicago itself. The Sears Tower, 1450 feet high, maintained that position until 1998. Its new name is Willis Tower. China currently has the highest number of skyscrapers. Of the 50 tallest buildings now under construction, 35 are in China. There are three such buildings each in the UAE and Malaysia. Two each in Saudi Arabia and the US. Each in Thailand, Russia, Egypt, Indonesia, and India.