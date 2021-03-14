Mansukh Hiren case; police officer arrested after 12-hour quizzing

Following recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle from outside the south Mumbai home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, the probing agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrests Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze after quizzing him for over 12 hours.

Vaze reached the NIA office at Cumballa Hill in south Mumbai around 11.30 am to record his statement. “Sachin Vaze arrested at 23:50 hrs in NIA Case RC/1/2021/NIA/MUM” the NIA spokesperson said.

The Scorpio parked near Ambani’s house on Carmichael Road on February 25 under mysterious conditions had some gelatin sticks and a threat letter in it. Vaze, an “encounter specialist”, has also been facing heat in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren who owned this Scorpio.

Later Hiren was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5. The Hiren case is investigated by the Anti-Terrorism Squad. ATS registered an FIR against unidentified persons days after Hiren’s body was found.

NIA shared the information regarding investigation done so far in both cases with the crime branch ACP Nitin Alaknure and ATS ACP Shripad Kale. Alaknure and Kale left the NIA office after over four hours. Vaze, who is alleged to have role in involvement of Hiren’s suspicious death, was shunted out of the Mumbai crime branch earlier this week.