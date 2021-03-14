Minister Kiren Rijiju says Yoga Gave India Unique Recognition in World

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said ,Yoga is soft power and has given India a notable recognition before the international audience,on Saturday.He launched 100 days’ countdown to 7th International Day of Yoga (IDY) at Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY). Kiren Rijiju remarked that Yoga has vast potential of job opportunity, especially after the declaration of Yogasana as a competitive sport in events.

Rijiju has been temporarily given the charge of the Ministry of AYUSH since Shripad Yesso Naik is under recuperation following an accident.The Minister has urged all the young students present during the event and those who were watching online to engage in Yoga and take part in Yogasans sport.He also added that due to the hard efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the admissability of Yoga has been augmented to the extent that it has been accepted as a ‘way of life’.

Rijiju presented the inaugral edition of Yoga Vijnana a Bi-annual research journal of MDNIY.The journal consists of very useful scientific research articles and conventional knowledge about Yoga Shastra.It was published for the usage of Yoga professionals.The Minister also launched Yoga Re-orientation training programme for Yoga Instructors of Leh-Ladakh undertaken by MDNIY. He congratulated the efforts of MDNIY and remarked Yoga will receive a huge boost under flagship of MDNIY.

United Nation General Assembly had on 21st June declared it International Day of Yoga.UNESCO recognized Yoga as a symbol of cultural heritage of humanity and Yogasana declared as a competitive sport. All these contributed to immense growth of Yoga since 2014.