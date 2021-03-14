Revealed : Twitter to launch audio room from next month

Twitter has roled out a major app update.Twitter has launched the advertisement for Twitter Spaces, the audio chat rooms that the social network platform recently revealed to compete with the similar Clubhouse app. “Introducing Spaces,” the iOS update says in it’s meesage that “Now you can Tweet and Talk.”

Initially all people won’t actually may not be able to create a new Space unless you’re one of a select few.The company also promises that it’s planning to launch Spaces to everyone next month.Spaces’ host, Alex, who goes by the username @akkhosh on Twitter stated that their hopes of going live with Spaces will come to fulfiment sometime in April. The timeline is certainly not the final one.

Twitter has been progressing with the voice tweets since last year. The new feature to voice tweet for iOS was first revealed in June, 2020. While creating a tweet, users will have to click on the wavelength option given in the side of the image icon to record a message. One voice tweet could be within a limit of 140 seconds and if users need to talk more than that, they can just continue talking and Twitter will be starting another voice message once 140 seconds have ended.Being launched in August 2020, the popularity of Clubhouse has been noticed. Meanwhile, Instagram is also progressing with it’s work on including an audio chat room option in the direct messaging section of the app.