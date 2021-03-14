‘End Persecution’ – US warns Russia after 200 people get arrested

About 200 opposition protestors were arrested in Moscow according to a statement from Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs on Saturday. The arrests are the newest in a lot of crackdowns on the members of the opposition. The arrests are the latest development on Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny’s arrest and imprisonment.

The United States has urged Russia to release about 200 opposition activists who were detained in Moscow on Saturday.The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken call for an end to the “persecution of independent voices.”.He said this on Twitter.”Today, the Russian government detained almost 200 municipal leaders and politicians, including political activists Vladimir Kara-Murza and Yuliya Galyamina, on dubious grounds. We call for an end to the persecution of independent voices,” Blinken remarked in the tweet.

A court in Moscow replaced Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s suspended sentence in corruption case with a real prison term of 3.5 years for multiple violations of his terms of probation. A Moscow city court upholded the ruling but changed the sentence to 2.5 years.

The opposition activists have been met with a fierce resistance for months in Russia. It was manifested most clearly when over 5,000 people were detained during nationwide protests in 85 cities in support of Navalny on January.The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that “checks are being conducted” on the protestors arrested on Saturday, and that “a firm decision will be undertaken in compliance with the law.”