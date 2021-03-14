MS Dhoni’s new “monk avatar” look ahead of IPL 2021 goes viral

The Chennai Super Kings are eagerly waiting to see Dhoni’s shot in the IPL 2021. But before IPL, the Thala has presented another surprise for the fans. Dhoni’s new makeover has surprised fans by creating a new trend. In the pic, he is sporting clean-shaven head and monk clothes. Sharing the pic on their official Twitter handle, they wrote, “our faces since we saw #MSDhoni’s new avatar that could just break the Internet! ??What do you think is it about?”

As expected, the image has gone viral and has confused fans all over again. Rumors have been doing the rounds about an ad commercial Dhoni would be a part of and it seems this was all about it. Star Sports posted the photo on Twitter with a disclaimer that read: “Set up in a martial arts training camp”. MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai earlier this month to lead a camp for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2021. Dhoni and Co have already started their training for the upcoming season.