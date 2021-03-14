Mukesh Ambani Bomb threat case: NIA arrests top police officer

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze in the Mukesh Ambani Bomb threat case. The NI has arrested the Mumbai police officer in connection with the death case of Mansukh Hiran. NIA has has earlier questioned him for 13 hours.

As per reports, the Mumbai police officer has admitted that he as part of a the conspiracy in the Ambani Bomb threat case. Sources suggest that he said he was a very small part of the plan and the Shiv Sena leaders named by him played a major role.

Vaze has been booked under Sections 120 (B) for criminal conspiracy; 286 for negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance; 465 for forgery; 473 for making or possessing counterfeit seal and 506(2) for criminal intimidation.