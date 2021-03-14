Polls ahead; West Bengal Trinamool Congress to release manifesto today

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal is likely to release manifesto for the upcoming Assembly election 2021 today. The party was actually supposed to release its manifesto earlier. Later the programmes was put off as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries while campaigning at Birulia Bazar in Nandigram.

Reports were submitted by poll observers to the Election Commission regarding the incident in which the Bengal chief minister had received injuries. Report says that the incident in Nandigram which caused injury to Mamata Banerjee was an accident and not a planned attack.

The doctors monitoring Banerjee’s treatment said that her health condition has improved and she is “quite stable”. They also said that the swelling on her left ankle due to an injury she sustained during campaigning in Nandigram, has subsided.

Starting from March 27, the West Bengal elections will be held in eight phases. The EC is to announce the poll results on May 2.

CM Mamata Banerjee had earlier released the list of TMC candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls for 291 seats with emphasis on youths, minority, women and backward communities. However, WB is likely to witness a triangular contest this time.