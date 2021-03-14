”Thank you all for all your concerns”; Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi tests positive for Covid-19

Siddhant Chaturvedi who was busy prepping for two new films tests positive for COVID-19.

The actor confirmed that he tested coronavirus positive in an Instagram post on Saturday night. Siddhant shared a statement that he is “self-quarantining” at home and that he is “tackling” the situation “head-on.” “Thank you all for all your concerns. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid -19. I’m feeling fine at this time and self-quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head-on” his statement read.

Siddhant will next be seen in the sequel to Yash raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli, co-starring newcomer Sharvari, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. The first film featured Rani and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.

The actor made his debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 hit Gully Boy. In the film that featured Ranveer Singh and Ali Bhatt in the lead roles, Siddhant played the role of MC Sher. Gully Boy was selected as India’s official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category. The film also swiped the top eleven awards at the Filmfare Awards.