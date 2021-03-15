Actor Kamal Hassan’s car attacked during election campaign in Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan, the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief’s car was supposedly attacked by a young man late Sunday when the actor was moving towards a hotel here after his poll campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls, a party leader said. The incident took place at Kancheepuram.



MNM leader and retired IPS officer A G Mourya tweeted that Haasan was not hurt in the conflict but his vehicle”s windscreen was broken. The man who “attempted to attack” Haasan was handed over to the police.

Mourya said the party would not be terrified by such incidents.

His tweet was retweeted by the official Twitter handle of Makkal Needhi Maiam. Local television channels aired visuals of a young man, said to be the attacker, being taken away by police personnel for allegedly attacking Haasan”s car.

Police officials could not be reached immediately for comment. The attacker, reportedly drunk, was supposedly assailed by some MNM cadres and members of the public. He was later shifted to a hospital by the police.