Andhra By-poll for six vacant seats to be held today; counting at 5pm

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council to conduct by-election for six vacant positions today. The polling will be held from 9 am to 4 pm and the counting will be at 5 pm. The Chief Secretary of AP is directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that Covid-19 containment measures are compiled while making arrangements for elections.

The election process is expected to be completed by March 18, 2021. All the vacant positions are to be filled by voting of MLAs of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. The by-polls were necessitated following the death of sitting MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy on January 1, 2021.

Other vacancies are due to the resignation of MLC Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose on July 1, 2020, as he was elected for Rajya Sabha, while another four MLCs – G Thippe Swamy, G Sandhya Rani, V Veera Venkanna Chowdary and Shaik Mohammed Iqbal are retiring on March 29, 2021.

As per the latest report by sources from the State Election Commission, the YSRC bagged 1,754 out of the 2,122 wards in 75 municipalities. The TDP won 270, BJP eight, Jana Sena 19, Independents and others 71.

It is to be noted that the on Sunday, the ruling YSRCP swept local body polls in Andhra Pradesh by winning all the 11 municipal corporations. Party won 69 out of the 71 municipal towns in the state. In two municipalities, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) got slightly higher seats as well.