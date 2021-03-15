Bengaluru’s air-conditioned trian terminal to open by late March

A senior official of the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) informed that the fully air-conditioned railway terminal of Bengaluru will be opened by the end of March. The new terminal is built at a total cost of Rs 3.14 crores.

The terminal is named after one of India’s top engineers, Visvesvaraya. It is located at Baiyappanahalli in East Bengaluru and is an upgraded version of one that opened two years ago in Varanasi. The terminal has good amenities, which include seven platforms and six stabling lines. This will enable to take the load off KSR city railway station in Bengaluru and Yeshwantpur railway stations.

The terminal construction was sanctioned in 2014-15 but work was not started until 2017 as IRSDC sought to bring external investment to take up the project under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model. The terminal has an opening on the western side to Baiyappanahalli Road which connects Old Madras Road and Doddabanaswadi Main Road.

The 2,880-square metre building is fully air-conditioned. It has facilities like elevators, lifts, well-made platforms, a cafetaria, seven ticket counters and one counter for people with disabilities. “The terminal was expected to commence functioning about three months ago but after many missed deadlines it will finally be launched in March 2021. All finishing works will be finalized in another 10 days so we are expecting a brief from the prime minister’s office for the inaugural function” the senior officer said.