” Congress and Rahul Gandhi are following in Jinnah’s footsteps” : Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused that Congress party and Rahul Gandhi are following the footsteps of Jinnah and not of Gandhi.

“Congress is not following in Mahatma Gandhi’s footsteps. Congress and Rahul Gandhi are following in Jinnah’s footsteps. And Jinnah’s steps will destroy Assam and India”, said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Congress joined with a man like Badruddin Ajmal who supported infiltrators and left no stone unturned in destroying Assam, who talks about creating a Muslim nation. Ajmal is a man with whom even Tarun Gogoi did not join hands. This is an insult to Gogoi too,” added Chuhan.

“Congress ruled Assam for 55 years, but what has it given? Assam which was not defeated by the Mughals due to the heroism of Lachit Borphukan (Ahom general), Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi gave only infiltration, violence, terrorism, agitation, hunger and unemployment,” added the Madhya Pradesh CM.