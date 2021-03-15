eSanjeevaniOPD; Modi government’s boon for senior citizens

Good news!!! The Central Government is here with an excellent consulting scheme for senior citizens and other citizens as well.

Elderly people specifically those with difficulties like high blood pressure, diabetes, etc., won’t have to rush to the hospital for OPD. Instead they can avail the treatment at home. Treatment for minor ailments like headaches, physical pain will now be available from this Central government scheme known as ‘eSanjeevaniOPD’.

This scheme is launched under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Facilities such as Online OPD, Realtime Telemedicine, State Services Doctors, Video Consultations, Chat are made available in the site. All the services are given at free of cost.

So then now you maybe wondering as how to register on the site. Here you go…

You can now access consultancy and treatment on Google Chrome via the links given below:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.hied.esanjeevaniopd

https: //www.eSanjeevaniopd.in

Once you click the link, select patient registration. Type your mobile number. Type OTP on mobile for registration. Enter patient details and district.

After these steps, you will be connected to a doctor online. You can consult a doctor for any of your health problems through the video following which you will be given a medical prescription online. You can take the medicine by showing it in the medical pharmacy shop. This free service will be there every day from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm, including on Sundays.