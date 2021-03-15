ISIS Recruitment: NIA conducts searches at 11 locations, arrests 3

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids in 11 locations in three states across the country. The NIA has arrested 3 persons. NI has arrested Ameen and his associates Mushab Anuvar and Dr Rahees Rashid.

The NIA has also recovered laptops, mobile phones and other digital equipment in relation with the case. The NIA team also searched two locations in Bengaluru and eight locations in Kerala’s Kannur, Mallapuram, Kollam, and Kasargod.

The NIA had registered a case against seven known and other unnamed persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the UA (P) Act on March 5, 2021.