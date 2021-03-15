Jasprit Bumrah ties the knot with Sanjana Ganesan. See wedding pics here

Panaji: Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah ties the knot with Sanjana Ganesan, a model, and sports presenter. The marriage took place at a private hotel in Goa. Bumrah himself shared the news on social media. Also, he shared some pictures from the event on his Twitter. News of Bumrah’s marriage has been circulating since the BCCI gave him leave of absence from the final Test against England.

Only close friends and family attended the ceremony. The marriage was conducted according to Covid standards. Wedding attendees were not allowed to bring mobile phones. It was meant to be a top-secret wedding. On Monday, Bumrah shares the first photos of the traditional wedding ceremony on social media. Taking to Twitter, the Team India pacer captioned his post with a sweet message on behalf of the couple. “Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana,” Bumrah captioned his post on the microblogging site.