Knows not just to sow; Farmer builds a four-wheeled solar-powered vehicle

No doubt that lockdown was a chance for many to bring out their creativity. Let’s meet a farmer from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district who has built a four-wheeled vehicle during this lockdown.

Sushil Agarwal hails from Karanjia subdivision of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj. As all farmers, he was having a tough time too. But then that didn’t locked his creative mind inside. Instead he decided to build a car. What he made is not just a car but a vehicle that is powered by an 850 Watts motor and 100 Ah/ 54 Volts of battery. It can run up to 300 kilometres on a single charge.

How can a farmer do that? Many of you may have thought like he is an engineering aspirant. No, No, not at all. Agarwal built the car at home just by reading books and watching YouTube videos during the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. Sounds amazing right!

He says that the battery in vehicle can be fully charged within 8 and a half hours. “I have a workshop at home. During COVID-19 lockdown, I began working there to create this. It can run for 300 km after full charge. It is a slow charging battery. Such batteries have a long life, It will last till 10 years” he told.

If he can do this just by reading and watching YouTube videos, how good can be each of us in creating new things!