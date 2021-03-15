Meghan Markle already stored a gift for her unborn daughter. Know what it is

Washington: Meghan Markle in an interview with Oprah Winfrey left the entire world in a state of shock. In the interview, Meghan shared another piece of good news, including revealing her ordeal, including racial slurs she suffered from the Buckingham Palace. The revelation was that she was going to be a mother again and that she was going to have a baby girl soon.

Meghan also mentioned in an interview that she has a precious gift for her daughter. A precious watch is a gift that she has in store for her daughter. Meghan has kept a French tank watch from Cardiff for the next generation. During the interview, Meghan had said, “I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season—which, at the time, felt like such a milestone—I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.” Meghan even got the watch engraved to add a more personal touch to it. She said, “‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them (sic).”