Mob lynching again; man tied to electricity pole and beaten to death

Over suspicion of stealing the battery and wheel of a motorcycle, a 26-year-old man was brutally thrashed to death in Jharkhand. The incident took place in Sirka village on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Mubarak Kham was suspected by locals for stealing the wheel and battery of a motorcycle. Mubarak was a resident of Maheshpur village. On the day of the incident, he went to Sirka village. As per the locals, he was caught stealing the wheel and battery of a bike. They alleged that a wheel and jack of a car were found from the spot. Then the locals tied him to an electricity pole and beat him to death.

Some residents informed the matter to the cops and around 3 am, the cops reached the spot. But by the time cops came, Mubarak had breathed his last. The body was taken to police station. The body is sent for the autopsy.

After his death, his elder brother Tabarak Khan approached the cops and filed a complaint against 19 named persons along with 15-25 unknown persons. The police detained a few of them. Ranchi’s superintendent of police (rural) Naushad Alam said that the allegations against the accused seems doubtful and said that a further probe is underway.