Union foreign minister Jai shankar counters anti-modi reports

A video of the union foreign minister Dr Jai Shankar slamming at an India Today journalist is the talking point of many netizens. To the question raised by the journalist on anti-modi reports from Sweden and US, the minister sharply lashed out saying:

“You use the dichotomy of democracy and autocracy, you want the truthful answer, that to you is hypocrisy. Because you have a set of self-appointed custodians of the world who find it very difficult to stomach that somebody in India is not looking for their approval, is not willing to play the game they want it to be played. So they invent their rules, their parametres of their judgments and make out as though this is some kind of global existence”.

He continued the response by talking about the concept of nationalism. He said that the Hindu nationalist BJP government has given vaccines to around seventy countries in the world. And he countered the journalist asking on to number the internationalist countries that gave vaccines.

“We are supposed to be shrinking civil rights. What about other countries? Look at our beliefs. All of us are entitled to our beliefs, faiths and values. I don’t take any religious book in my hand when I took my oath of office, guess which country has…So am self-assured and don’t need any certification from outside. Certainly not from people who clearly have an agenda to drive” he said.

The video was tweeted by Postcard News website founder Mahesh Vikram Hedge in his twitter handle.