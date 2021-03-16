Ambani bomb scare; Sources claim Sachin Vaze of destroying the evidence

Sources claim Mumbai Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze of destroying evidence he collected during the investigation of Ambani bomb scare. The allegation comes a day after Vaze was suspended from his service.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) booked 49-year-old Vaze in connection with the SUV case. He is also being probed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for the mysterious death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren.

Sources told that Vaze who was the investigating officer in the bomb scare case, gathered evidence but did not put it on record. He collected CCTV footage, DVR machine and other data while probing the case. The agency is now trying to retrieve the lost evidence.

Vaze lodged a habeas corpus petition in the Bombay High Court to hinder the arrest by the NIA on March 13. He was arrested days after being transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters. The accused officer is from 1990-batch of the state cadre.He was earlier suspended in 2004 for his role in custodial death of a 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect Khwaja Yunus. He was reinstated last year.