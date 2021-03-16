State government revises night curfew timings in four cities

The state government has revised the night curfew timings. Gujarat state government has announced this.

Gujarat government has decided to increase the night curfew timings in four major cities of the

state by two hours. The curfew will now remain in force in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot from 10 pm to 6 am. Surat has been reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, followed by Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Rajkot.

“The state government has decided to impose a curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in view of the increasing cases of coronavirus,” the government said in the statement. The restrictions will be in place till March 31.