UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan makes important announcement

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has made an important announcement. His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has announced that 2021 will be called the Year of the 50th to mark UAE’s 50th founding year. The Year of the 50th officially starts on April 6, 2021, and lasts until March 31, 2022.

“‘The Year of the 50th represents a historic defining moment in our journey that started immediately after the declaration of the UAE’s union in 1971. It’s an acknowledgement of the resolute will and strong determination our Founding Fathers had while building up their nation. It also comes in recognition of the sincere efforts made by our citizens for our nation to be what we are seeing today as one of the best growing and fastest developing countries in the world”, said His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

?? ???? ????? ???? ??50 ????? ?? ????? ????????.

50 ????? ?? ???? ??????.

50 ?????? ?? ???? ??? ??????.

A Golden Jubilee Committee was formed in December 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.It is chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, with Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Chairwoman.