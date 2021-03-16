Zanskar village receives Satellite phone for connectivity; Locals rejoice

We start and end a day by scrolling up and down the screen. A day without network availability would even badly impact our mood. We’ll be feeling so much stressed without the internet. How will then it be if we are not able to get the connectivity for both internet and telecommunication? Zanskar area in Ladakh was going through a similar situation and now the authorities in Union Territory have handed over a satellite phone to the villagers here.

The good news was announced by an official spokesman on Monday. Zanskar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sonam Dorjay had to take a hard trek of five hours to reach the remote village on Sunday just to hand over the satellite phone to local resident Tsewang Rangdol. The villagers will now be able to get telecommunication services especially in case of any emergency.

The residents were also told on how to use the phone and explained on how to recharge it. The people of Hanamure expressed their immense happiness and conveyed gratitude to the government for sanctioning a satellite phone for their convenience. The official spokesperson also told that he said the SDM Zanskar to hold an on-spot appraisal of the grievances and issues raised by the villagers.