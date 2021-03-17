3 Covid-19 patients die during evacuation

In a tragic incident, three Covid-19 patients lost their lives as fire broke out at a hospital they were admitted. The fire broke out in the ICU of the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital fire. A on Wednesday. Three Covid-19 patients died in the process of being evacuated from the ICU.

The fire broke out in the Covid 19 ward of the ICU facility on the third floor of DMCH new building. Five firefighters brought the fire under control soon. The deceased have been identified as, Kazi Golam Mostafa, Abdullah Al Mahmud, and Kishore Chandra Roy.

Earlier on January 7, another fire broke out in the hospital’s emergency department. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.