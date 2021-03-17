Bengaluru police book influencer Hitesha for framing Zomato Delivery boy

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru City Police on Monday booked a city-based model and makeup artist, who falsely accused a Zomato delivery man of attacking her over alleged delayed service. This action comes after he filed a counter complaint against her, saying she had assaulted and threatened him. Hitesha Chandranee has been charged with wrongful restraint, assault, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation based on a complaint by the delivery man.

“An FIR was registered against Hitesha, the woman, who claimed to be attacked by a Zomato delivery man,” a police officer said. Chandrani had alleged that Kamraj attacked her and injured her nose on March 9, after they got into an argument over a late delivery. She uploaded a video showing her bleeding nose on social media, after which the police arrested Kamraj. He was later released on bail.