District administration imposes Section 144 till May 10

The district administration has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 in Ghaziabad. The decision was announced due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Section 144 will be in force till May 10.

The district administration has also announced that entry to all all theaters, multiplexes, shopping complexes, shopping, hotels, schools and colleges and other crowded places in the district will not be allowed without a mask. No festival-related activity will be allowed in the containment zone and no employee or visitors will be allowed to participate in any kind of event from the containment zone.

The administration has urged all people aged above 65 years and children under 10, sick and pregnant women to stay at home.