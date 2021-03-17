Mamata Banerjee releases TMC election manifesto ahead of West Bengal polls

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee has released the election manifesto of the Trinamool Congress in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee released the manifesto while sitting in a wheelchair due to the leg injury. The manifesto includes big plans to be implemented in the state if the party returns to power. The manifesto says that if his government comes to power again, it will solve the unemployment in the state. It will create five lakh new job vacancies every year. Financial assistance is provided to poor families every year.

Free rations will be delivered to the families of the deserving families. 12000/- per annum for backward class families and Rs. 6000/- per annum for others. The financial assistance to farmers will be increased to Rs. 10,000 per acre. The Trinamool manifesto also promises to issue credit cards worth Rs 10 lakh per annum at 4 percent interest to students pursuing higher studies. Earlier, the TMC had announced that it would issue a manifesto on Mahashivaratri to counter the BJP’s allegations that the Mamata government was pursuing a policy of appeasing Muslims. However, the release of the manifesto was delayed due to Mamata’s leg injury in Nandigram.