Prime Minister Modi prepares for a two-day visit to Bangladesh next week

New Delhi: Narendra Modi has accepted the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit Bangladesh. He will visit Bangladesh on the 26th and 27th of this month. This was announced by the Union Ministry of External Affairs. “The visit of the prime minister to Bangladesh will be the first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. This highlights the priority India attaches to Bangladesh,” the external affairs ministry said.

Narendra Modi will participate in the commemoration of what the external affairs ministry described as “three epochal events” – Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of diplomatic ties, and 50 years of Bangladesh’s war of liberation.