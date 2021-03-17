Redmi launches X-series smart TVs in India : Know the features and price

The popular smartphone brand, Redmi has launched its Redmi Smart TV series in India. Redmi has launched its Smart TV X65 will sport a 65-inch panel and two smaller X55 and X50 variants.

All three devices are powered by the same 64-bit quad-core A55 processor and a Mali G52 graphics processing unit. They have 2 gigabytes of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. The price range comes from Rs. 32,999.

The Redmi Smart TVs support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The smart TVs have 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, one of which is an eARC port. It also sports 2 USB ports, an optical output port, and a 3.5mm audio port. The devices can use the built-in Google Play Store to download apps designed for Android TV devices, over Wi-Fi. Xiaomi has included support for HDR 10+ content and Dolby Vision on the 4K HDR-compatible screens. All three screens have a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. It also comes with 30W speakers with DTS-HD and DTS Virtual:X support.