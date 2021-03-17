“Showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids” ; Says ‘sanskari’ CM

Nearly a week after BJP Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat became Uttarakhand’s chief minister, he has started a fight with his comments on women dressing ripped jeans. Uttarakhand CM Rawat said he was startled to attend an NGO woman wearing ripped jeans while on a quarrel with kids. Tirath Singh Rawat said, “If such women go out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow. A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life.”

“[Women] showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids These are the values being given now [at home]. Where is this coming from, if not at home?”He accused it of the impact of western culture on India’s children. Tirath Singh Rawat was addressing at a workshop arranged by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun.

Rawat said such matters did not appear when he was in school. He said, “What is the fault of teachers or schools? Where am I taking my son, showing his knees and in tattered jeans? Girls are no less, exhibiting their knees. Is this good?”His comments provoked Congress leader Sanjay Jha to use a verbal attack at Uttarakhand’s chief minister. “Wearing “#rippedjeans” destroys our culture, it seems. It leads to substance abuse. And a societal breakdown. Women should strictly avoid this sacrilege against our pristine customs, says Uttarakhand CM,” Jha wrote on Twitter.

Tirath Singh Rawat, 56, became the Uttarakhand chief minister after the BJP was compelled to reinstate Trivendra Singh Rawat. The ex-chief minister faced a revolt within the party a year ahead of the next Uttarakhand Assembly election. Tirath Singh Rawat had succeeded the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Pauri constituency in Uttarakhand.