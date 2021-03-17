Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower for fourth day in a row

The domestic benchmark indices has ended lower for fourth day in a row. BSE Sensex The Sensex slipped 562 points to close at 49,802. NSE Nifty fell 189 points to end at 14,721. All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was extremely negative as 2,148 shares ended lower while 837 closed higher on the BSE.

Also Read; Indian rupee remains firm against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were ITC and Infosys. The top losers in the market were ONGC, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Coal India, GAIL India, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, SBI Life, NTPC, Cipla, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and Hindalco.