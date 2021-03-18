DH Latest NewsWest BengalUttar PradeshLatest News

14 injured as bus carrying 100 passengers overturns

Mar 18, 2021, 11:09 pm IST

At least 14 people injured as the bus they were travelling overturned at the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The private bus carrying more than 100 passengers overturned at the Khandauli region on the Yamuna expressway. The injured passengers have been taken to the nearest hospital for their treatment.

The passengers were travelling from Gurgaon to West Bengal. The driver allegedly dozed off, following which the bus collided with a divider and then overturned.The passengers who were stuck inside the bus were rescued using cranes and cutters and rushed to various hospitals in the city.

Tags
Mar 18, 2021, 11:09 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button