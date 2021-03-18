14 injured as bus carrying 100 passengers overturns

At least 14 people injured as the bus they were travelling overturned at the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The private bus carrying more than 100 passengers overturned at the Khandauli region on the Yamuna expressway. The injured passengers have been taken to the nearest hospital for their treatment.

Agra: A private bus carrying around 100 passengers overturns on Yamuna Expressway in Khandauli area. "14 passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital," says Archana Singh, Circle Officer, Etmadpur. pic.twitter.com/1g40W107f3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 17, 2021

The passengers were travelling from Gurgaon to West Bengal. The driver allegedly dozed off, following which the bus collided with a divider and then overturned.The passengers who were stuck inside the bus were rescued using cranes and cutters and rushed to various hospitals in the city.