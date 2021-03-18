9 Soldiers killed in helicopter crash

9 soldiers were killed as a helicopter they were travelling crashed near in Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan on Wednesday night. This was confirmed by the Defence Ministry in Afghanistan. A Mi-17 helicopter crash landed in Behsud district in Maidan Wardak late Wednesday. Nine people, including a pilot and five security force members of the Afghan army were killed in the crash.

As per reports, the helicopter was hit by a rocket during takeoff in central Maidan Wardak province. It was not clear who fired the rocket and there have been no claims of responsibility.

In October last year, nine members of the Afghan military were killed when two army helicopters collided while transporting wounded soldiers in southern Helmand province.