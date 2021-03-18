All England Badminton Championship: Four Indians enter second round

Ace Indian shuttle badminton player, PV Sindhu will face L Christophersen of Denmark in the Pre quarterfinal match of All England Badminton Championship. Sindhu defeated Soniia Cheah of Malaysia 21-11, 21-17 in the first round. Another Indian player Saina Nehwal was knocked out after she retired hurt against Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the first round game.

Four Indian male shuttlers advanced to the second round.This include Sai Praneeth, HS Pranoy, Sameer Verma and Lakshya Sen . Prannoy and Praneeth will face world no 1 Kento Momota and world no 2 Viktor Axelsen in the second round. Sameer, on the other hand, will be facing third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark. akshya Sen is up against Thomas Rouxel of France .

In Men’s Doubles, pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will take on Danish duo of Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen. In Women Doubles Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy will face the pair of Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva from Bulgaria.