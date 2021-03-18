“Lord Ram” joins Bharatiya Janata Party to serve the nation!!!

Arun Govil, famous for portraying the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s TV adaption of the Ramayan, has entered the Bharatiya Janata Party. The actor was enrolled into the BJP at the party HQ in New Delhi on Thursday by MP and party national general secretary Arun Singh. Arun Govil’s determination to join the BJP appears at a critical moment with the party disputing five assembly elections in less than 10 days from now.

Minutes after he joined the BJP, actor Arun Govil (63) told reporters, “All and everything depends on time.”Showering the Prime Minister with praise, Arun Govil said PM Modi has changed the political narratives.” I was not aware of the old conventional politicians. Now, I want to contribute to the nation and for that, we need a platform and the BJP is the best platform today,” said Arun Govil.

While inquired what urged him to exert the political leap, Arun Govil said it was the West Bengal assembly polls. “Arun Govil went on to say that he decided to join politics the first time he saw that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee “has an allergy from Jai Shri Ram”.”Jai Shri Ram is not just a slogan,” Arun Govil said to media outlets on Thursday.

Arun Govil is famous for essaying the part of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s TV adaption of the Ramayan. The act even took the record for the World’s Most Viewed Mythological TV series until 2003. Hailing from Meerut, Arun Govil registered for a BSc before he became an actor. Arun Govil’s debut film Paheli was released in 1977.Arun Govil became a household title after he performed the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s TV adaption of the Ramayan. He then moved on to act in several television shows and even worked in a number of Odia, Telugu, Bhojpuri and Braj Bhasha films.