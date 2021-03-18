Ministry of Education in UAE announces update on education model for next school year

The Ministry of Education in UAE has announced an important update regarding the education model for next school year. The Ministry said that type of educational process in the next school year depends on the health situation.

“The type of educational process in the next school year depends on the health situation, and it cannot be determined or decided currently. The decision “depends on the health circumstances,” tweeted the Ministry.

Earlier, the Minister of Education had said that a hybrid model of learning that combined both distance education and in-person classes would continue in the UAE during the next academic year.