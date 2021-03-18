Motor Vehicle Department fined Rs 1000 for Truck Driver for not wearing helmet

Bhubaneswar: A truck driver from Odisha was fined for not wearing a helmet. The driver, Pramod Kumar Swain, was fined for driving the truck without wearing a helmet. The incident took place at Ganjam in Odisha. Pramod Kumar has been driving a truck that has been supplying drinking water for three years.

Pramod arrived at the RT office on Wednesday to renew its permit. Then he came to knew that he had a fine pending to pay in his name. “I have been driving the truck for the past three years. It is engaged in the water supply. I went to the RTO for renewal as my permit had expired. I came to know about the pending fine then, which was driving my truck without wearing a helmet,’ Swaim said. “They are unnecessarily harassing and collecting money from people. The government should take steps to prevent such errors,” he added.