New Covid-19 safety rules for Ramadan announced in Dubai

New revised Covid-19 safety measures for the Holy Month of Ramadan were announced in Dubai. The guidelines were announced by Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai.

As per the new guidelines, Ramadan tents as well as Iftar and donation tents are prohibited in the emirate. Taraweeh prayers can be performed in mosques in Dubai on the condition that precautionary measures are strictly observed. The maximum duration of prayers (Taraweeh and Isha) has been capped at 30 minutes

The Committee further noted that a decision regarding the Qiyam-ul-layl prayer performed during the last 10 days of Ramadan will be announced later, based on an evaluation of the situation.