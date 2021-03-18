Rajasthan man sentenced to death for raping 5-year-old girl

Jaipur: A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to death by a Jhunjhunu district POCSO court in Rajasthan for raping a five-year-old girl. The court appreciated the swift action by the police in the case to completed the trial in just 26 days. The incident took place on the 19th of last month. Police arrested the accused within five hours and filed the charge sheet within nine days with accurate evidence.

The 21-year-old accused abducted and raped a child who was playing on a farm near her house. Another child who was with her immediately informed the baby’s family. The family came to the spot but could not find the baby. They later lodged a complaint in the police. It was after this that the child was found abandoned in a deserted place with injuries. “Swift action was taken in the case and all evidence collected. The charge sheet was filed and the court pronounced the judgment today,” Investigating officer in the case Suresh Sharma, said.