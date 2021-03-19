Airline offers tickets from Dubai for 300 Dirhams

The low budget airline company based in Philippines, Cebu Pacific has launched a new offer named “Buy One, Get One” for its passengers. As per this offer passengers can book the flights for as low as Dh300 one-way base fare and get an additional ticket for free once they book their trip. The new offer was launched to mark the 25th-anniversary of the airline.

The promotion runs from March 19 to 21, and covers the travel period from June 1, 2021, until August 31, 2021. Cebu Pacific now operates five weekly flights from Dubai to Manila and four flights weekly from Manila back to Dubai.

The airline had earlier offered a free 25kg baggage allowance until June 30, 2021, for travellers from Dubai to Manila. Passengers with a pre-purchased 40kg prepaid baggage will automatically be allowed an extra 25kg on their booking, free-of-charge.