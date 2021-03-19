All England Open Badminton Championships: Ace Indian shuttlers lose in quarter -finals

In Shuttle Badminton, India’s ace shuttler Lakshya Sen crashed out of the All England Open. Lakshya Sen lose to Mark Caljouw of Netherlands in the quarter-finals on Friday. Mark Caljouw defeated Sen by 7-21, 21-16, 17-21 in 55 minutes. Lakshya Sen has entered the quarter-final beating Thomas Rouxel of France, 21-18, 21-17. He was the youngest Indian to reach the quarter-finals of the All England Open.

India’s PV Sindhu is facing Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the quarter-final.PV Sindhu entered the women’s singles quarter final beating L Christophersen of Denmark 21-8 and 21-8.

Meanwhile, HS Prannoy and Sai Praneeth of India has lost their men’s singles pre quarterfinal matches yesterday. Prannoy lost to top seed Kento Momota of Japan, 21-15, 21-14, while Praneeth went down 21-15, 12-21, 12-21 to World No. 2 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

In mixed doubles, the duo of Ashwini Ponappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also lost their second round match to Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo of Japan. On Friday, women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy bowed out of the competition after losing in straight games to Netherlands’ Selena Piek and Cheryl Seinen in the quarterfinals. The Indian duo lost to the 24th-ranked pair of Selena and Cheryl 22-24, 12-21 in 39 minutes.