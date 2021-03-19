BCCI announces 18-member squad for ODI series against England

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has on Friday announced the 18-member Indian team for the upcoming One-day International (ODI) series against England. The three match India Vs England ODI series will begin on 23rd of March. The second match will be played on 26th March and the third match on 28th March. The matches will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

BCCI has included batsman Suryakumar Yadav, pacers Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Krunal Pandya in the team.

India’s ODI Team: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.